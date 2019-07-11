India's Bharat Forge JV gets $100 mln order from Israeli defence firm

Shutterstock photo





BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Bharat Forge Ltd said on Thursday its joint venture got a $100 million order from Israel'sRafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force.

The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said in a statement.

