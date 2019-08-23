Quantcast

Indian shares snap losing streak; all eyes on finmin's press meet

By Reuters

Reuters


BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded to end higher on Friday, after three sessions of declines, as investors awaited an official announcement later in the day amid expectations of a fiscal stimulus to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.82% at 10,829.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.63% higher at 36,701.16.

The NSE index closed 1.98% lower for the week, as trading was dominated by global economic slowdown worries as well as investor concerns about India's fiscal stimulus.

The Nifty Media index rose 4.4%, gaining the most among the 14 sectoral indexes.

Shares of miner Vedanta Ltd were among the top gainers in the index, settling up 5.7% for the day. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd closed 2.35% higher.

Only nine of 50 scrips in the NSE index finished the day in the red.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RELI ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar