Indian shares rise on receding trade worries, additional stimulus hopes

Reuters





Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by auto and banking stocks, as ebbing global trade war worries and expectations of further stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the central bank boosted investor sentiment.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.43% at 11,105.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.39% higher at 37,641.27.

The Nifty auto index ended up 1.85%, with Tata Motors Ltd settling nearly 9% higher.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel was the top loser on the NSE index with a drop of 3.42%. Earlier in the day, television channel reported that Kenya suspended a deal between the firm and Telekom Kenya.