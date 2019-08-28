Quantcast

Indian Oil Corp plans $28 bln investment by 2023-24

By Reuters

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp , the country's top refiner, plans to invest 2 trillion rupees ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

IOC through its 11 refineries controls about a third of India's 5 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.

Singh said the investment was required to help IOC "evolve into a future ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups".

($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees)





