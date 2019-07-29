Quantcast

Indian grocery start-up Bigbasket gets $14.5 mln in venture debt

By Reuters

BENGALURU, July 29 (Reuters) - India's Bigbasket, valued at about $1 billion, will receive $14.5 million in debt from local venture capital firm Trifecta Capital, the online grocery start-up said on Monday.

The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group .

Bigbasket, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc , will use the fresh funds to set up warehouses and boost its cold chain, the company said in a statement.





