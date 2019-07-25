Indian Government Committee Recommends Crypto Ban

By Landon Manning

Several developments from the Republic of India over the last few weeks may have enormous ramifications for the crypto economy in the nation.

On July 18, 2019, Indian MP Anurag Singh Thakur went before a government committee hearing to formally discuss the status of cryptocurrency in the nation. When directly asked, he claimed that there are currently no legal restrictions on crypto ownership in India and did little to elaborate on the statement.

The Indian government has largely left media sources with conflicting messages or radio silence about the status of cryptocurrency over the past several months, with state-run institutions like the Reserve Bank of India showing a clear bias against cryptocurrency, even as no clear policy materialized in either direction. In February 2019, the Indian Supreme Court went as far as to issue an ultimatum to the legislature: Clearly resolve the cryptocurrency question in India, or the judicial branch will lay down these regulations itself.

Thakur did follow his initially brief statement by claiming that “the Government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee” which had already submitted a report on the subject. Although, for several days, there was controversy as to whether or not this report had actually been submitted through the proper channels; its full text has now surfaced.

In short, the committee’s recommendations are less a disaster for the Indian crypto scene and more a genuine attempt to eradicate it entirely. In fairly explicit language, the report claims that “there is no underlying intrinsic value of these private cryptocurrencies,” which “have not been recognised as a LEGAL [emphasis theirs] tender in any jurisdiction.” It further recommends a ban of all crypto assets, except for the state-run “digital rupee” which it also discusses.

There have been attempts by various governments to curtail access to cryptocurrencies in the past, but this new document also includes a proposed bill that indicates “whoever directly or indirectly mines, generates, holds, sells, deals in, transfers, disposes of or issues cryptocurrency … shall be punishable with fine or with imprisonment which shall not be less than one year but which may extend up to ten years, or both.”

This punishment is recommended for first-time offenders, whereas repeat convicts would get a minimum of five years and a fine. Anyone who “directly or indirectly promotes, issues any advertisement, solicits or induces any participation in any activity involving the use of Cryptocurrency” can also be subject to a maximum of seven years imprisonment.

The committee’s report is set to go before the Indian Supreme Court in the near future.