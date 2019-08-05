Quantcast

Indian finance minister says to take steps on improve economy "fairly quickly"

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday the government planned steps to improve the state of the economy "fairly quickly" after getting inputs from business leaders.

Sitharaman is fighting a slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) and rising unemployment, with the jobless rate rising about 2 percentage points in July compared to a year earlier according to private data group CMIE.

The government has been meeting industry executives and will take steps to address the challenges facing the economy after a series of meetings this week, Sitharaman told reporters.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


