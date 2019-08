Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Indiabulls Consumer Finance has extended the deadline to September 12 from August 30 for an offering of public bonds of up to Rs10bn (US$145m), according to a filing on the exchanges.

The issue opened on July 31 and was scheduled to close on August 30. The NBFC is eyeing Rs1bn, plus a greenshoe option of Rs9bn from retail bonds.

Edelweiss Financial Services, AK Capital Services, Axis Bank and Trust Investment Advisors are the lead managers.

