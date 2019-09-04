India services growth slows in Aug on weaker demand

Reuters





BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Activity in India's dominant services industry expanded at a slower pace in August as demand softened, according to a business survey on Wednesday, although business optimism hit a one-year high.

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 52.4 in August from July's year high of 53.8, still comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and higher than the 51.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

But that fall, alongside manufacturing growth at a 15-month low, pushed a composite index down to 52.6 in August from 53.9.

India's economy grew at an annual rate of 5.0% last quarter, its slowest in more than six years and significantly lower than 5.7% predicted in a Reuters poll.

Painting a downbeat picture for this quarter a new business sub-index that measures overall demand in the services industry fell sharply from a near three-year high in July of 53.9 to 51.0 last month, leading firms to increase hiring at a slower rate.

Demand weakened as firms increased their prices at the fastest pace since March 2018 despite a decline in input price inflation.

Overall inflation, which has remained below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for 12 consecutive months, is not predicted to rise above that goal until early next year. ECILT/IN

Muted price pressures and an economic slowdown are expected to prompt further easing by the RBI next month. The central bank has already cut a cumulative 110 basis points this year. RBI/INT

Rising expectations for further monetary policy easing and recent measures announced by the government boosted business expectations a 12-month high, the survey showed.

"Both manufacturers and service providers believe that supportive public policies can help shift growth momentum into a higher gear in the coming 12 months," added De Lima.