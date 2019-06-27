India says to sell Air India, citing better performance

Reuters





MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Thursday night it would go ahead with the sale of state-run carrier Air India, saying continued support from authorities had improved financial and operational performance.

Earlier on Thursday, junior civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri told parliament the present economic environment was not conducive for Air India's sale in the "immediate near future."

India last year failed in its attempt to sell a 76 percent stake in the debt-laden carrier due to lack of interest from bidders and said it would return with an alternative proposal soon.