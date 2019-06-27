Quantcast

India says to sell Air India, citing better performance

By Reuters

Reuters


MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Thursday night it would go ahead with the sale of state-run carrier Air India, saying continued support from authorities had improved financial and operational performance.

Earlier on Thursday, junior civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri told parliament the present economic environment was not conducive for Air India's sale in the "immediate near future."

India last year failed in its attempt to sell a 76 percent stake in the debt-laden carrier due to lack of interest from bidders and said it would return with an alternative proposal soon.





This article appears in: World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar