India removes bond reserve requirement for NBFCs, listed companies

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - India has removed a rule that obliged bond-issuing shadow banks and listed companies to create a reserve to protect investors against a possible default, effectively making it cheaper for them to raise debt.

The Debenture Redemption Reserve requirement of 25% of the value of outstanding bonds has been scrapped for non-banking financial companies and listed companies. The DRR for unlisted companies has been reduced to 10% of the outstanding debentures from 25%.

The move will create a level-playing field between NBFCs, listed companies and financial institutions, which were already exempted from the DRR.

"The relaxation will enable NBFCs to raise more funds through the public issue route," said a source from a NBFC. "The DRR reserve relaxation gives more distributable reserves for the companies."

The decision is part of a 100-day plan after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget last month that the government will make it easier to do business in the country.

"The cost of capital will come down for Indian companies," said Jayen Shah, co-founder at Mavuca Capital Advisors. Shah was last head of DCM at IDFC Bank until October 2018.

In the past few months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken a series of steps to support the shadow banking sector.

Earlier this month, the central bank increased the banks' counterparty exposure limit to a single NBFC to 20% of their Tier 1 capital from 15% earlier. The RBI has allowed bank credit to registered NBFCs for on-lending to be eligible for priority sector lending in the small business, housing and agriculture sectors up to 5% of individual banks' total priority sector lending on an ongoing basis.

The central bank and the government have also harmonised risk weights on NBFC exposure, allowing banks to raise additional liquidity by selling excess government securities and provided a partial credit guarantee from the government for banks to purchase NBFC assets.