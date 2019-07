Reuters





NEW DELHI, July 4 (Reuters) - India'sMinistry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered an investigation into embattled Indian carrier Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement of funds, in another headache for the airline that halted operations in April after running out of cash.

The ministry ordered India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to carry out the probe, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

