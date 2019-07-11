Quantcast

India market regulator to probe if IndiGo CEO downplayed promoters' tiff -ET Now

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is probing whether InterGlobe Aviation Ltd Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta downplayed the tussle between the promoters of the country's largest carrier IndiGo, ET Now reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The spat between co-founders and promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia escalated after Gangwal on Tuesday alleged violations of corporate governance rules at the parent group and asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to intervene.

Responding to the allegations, SEBI had sought a reply from InterGlobe by July 19.





