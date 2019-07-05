India eyes offshore sovereign bond issue

Reuters





By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - India is setting course for its first international sovereign bond issue, according to comments from the country's finance minister in the budget speech on Friday.

"The government will start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Market participants welcomed the comments as there is a supply glut in the domestic bond market.

India's 10-year government bond yield dropped 14bp to 6.612% from Thursday's close of 6.748% after the announcement by the finance minister.

An offshore sovereign bond issue from India has long been on the wish list of foreign portfolio investors, especially in their search for yield.

"The offshore sovereign bond issue will reduce supply in the domestic market and invite more dollar flow into the country which will be comforting for the onshore bond and currency market," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director of JM Financial. He was formerly executive vice president at Edelweiss Financial Services.

"India's 10-year bond yield would ease further to 6.50% from 6.612%" if India issues an international sovereign bond, said a DCM banker.

It would also establish a benchmark for other Indian issuers. "On balance, some limited sovereign bond issuance will be healthy, it will free up domestic savings, establish a benchmark for other Indian issuers, and instil better fiscal discipline," Ananth Narayan, an international banking and financial markets expert said in a tweet.

However, some advise caution on India's offshore plan. "The temptation to borrow from the global market at lower rates is high and it comes with risk. We have seen Latin American and other European countries suffer at a later stage," said a trader from a foreign bank.

"If the offshore sovereign bond issuance is capped and comes with discipline, it is a good move. It can bring India into a few global indices as well."

The budget estimates the fiscal deficit at 3.3% for fiscal year 2020, compared with an earlier estimate of 3.4%, said market sources.