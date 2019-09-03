Quantcast

India cabinet approves plan to infuse over 90 bln rupees in IDBI bank

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW DELHI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India cabinet approves plan to infuse over 90 bln rupees in IDBI Bank - minister

India govt's plan of capital infusion in IDBI Bank to include 47.43 bln rupees from state-owned life insurance -minister

