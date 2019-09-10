India, ASEAN agree to review decade-old free trade pact

Reuters





NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to review their decade-old free trade pact, they said on Tuesday, as India's deepening trade deficit prompts local industries to demand changes to trading arrangements.

Their joint statement, issued after a trade ministers' meeting in Bangkok, did not spell out any details of the review but said it aimed to make the agreement more "user-friendly and simple".

Hit by cheaper imports, small- and medium-scale industries in India, such as textile manufacturers and small farmers, have demanded the government take a fresh look at trade with ASEAN, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet that the review will "help protect the interests of our industry & farmers, create jobs & boost 'Make in India'".

India's trade deficit with ASEAN nations widened to $12.9 billion in 2017-18, from about $5 billion seven years ago.

The free trade pact, which initially excluded software and information technology, was signed in 2009 after more than six years of negotiations.

A powerful nationalist group tied to Prime Narendra Modi, which has long opposed a China-backed Asia-Pacific trade pact due to India's trade deficit with ASEAN, said a review would "help in going towards a more equitable and balanced trade".

The ministers also agreed to speed up the process of ratification of an ASEAN-India trade services agreement signed last year, the statement said.

The goods trade between India and ASEAN grew 9.8% to $80.8 billion in 2018 from the previous year, while foreign direct investment inflows to India from ASEAN members rose to $16.48 billion, nearly 37% of total inflows.