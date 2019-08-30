India announces series of mergers of state-run banks

Reuters





By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks on Friday, as it moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.

The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks, from 27 in 2017, are the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government won re-election in May. His government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks.

The government also announced that two lenders based in southern India, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank , would be amalgamated.

In addition, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to merge with Union Bank , while Indian Bank will merged with Allahabad Bank.

"We're trying to build the NextGen banks," Sitharaman told a news conference.

In 2017, the government merged State Bank of India with its associate banks, and this year, it merged Bank of Baroda with some smaller peers.

($1=71.4920 Indian rupees)