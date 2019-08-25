India aims to deepen bond market

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - India announced measures on Friday to deepen its debt market and improve the price discovery of bonds.

The finance ministry said that it would work with the Reserve Bank of India on ways to make the bond market more conducive for investors and issuers and facilitate increased trading for price discovery.

The government has amended the 2014 share capital and debenture rules to remove a requirement that bond-issuing shadow banks and listed companies must create a reserve to protect investors against a possible default, effectively making it cheaper for them to raise debt.

The government also said it would set up a body to provide credit enhancement and improve debt flows for infrastructure and housing projects. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference after the announcements that the name of the organization would be disclosed soon.

India also plans to take further action on the development of credit default swap markets in consultation with the central bank and the market regulator.