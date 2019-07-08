Quantcast

India aims to cut stake in state-run firms to minimum in FY20

By Reuters

NEW DELHI, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian government will attempt to cut its share holding in state-run companies in 2019/20 to the minimum required under the rules, a government official said, as it seeks to shore up 1.05 trillion rupees ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.

India needed funds to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% set for this fiscal year to March 2020.

The government aims to raise 400 billion rupees from exchange-traded funds, the official told reporters. The official declined to be identified.

($1 = 68.6150 Indian rupees)





