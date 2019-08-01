Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Independent Bank Group, Inc ( IBTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.81, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBTX was $56.81, representing a -20.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.35 and a 28.71% increase over the 52 week low of $44.14.

IBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). IBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports IBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.64%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.