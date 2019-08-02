Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Independent Bank Corporation ( IBCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IBCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.07, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBCP was $21.07, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.65 and a 4.41% increase over the 52 week low of $20.18.

IBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). IBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports IBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.92%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.