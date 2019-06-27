Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Independent Bank Corp. ( INDB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.91, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDB was $73.91, representing a -22.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $95 and a 11.78% increase over the 52 week low of $66.12.

INDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). INDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.65. Zacks Investment Research reports INDB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.27%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INDB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INDB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INDB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an decrease of -1.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INDB at 1.42%.