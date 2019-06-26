Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ( IRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.68, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $11.68, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.17 and a 33.49% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .9%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -4.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IRT at 3.22%.