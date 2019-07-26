INDB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.74, changing hands as high as $78.04 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $66.87 per share, with $92.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.77.
