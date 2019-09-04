INCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.60, changing hands as low as $78.56 per share. Incyte Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INCY's low point in its 52 week range is $57 per share, with $89.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.68.
