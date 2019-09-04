Quantcast

INCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.60, changing hands as low as $78.56 per share. Incyte Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Incyte Corporation 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, INCY's low point in its 52 week range is $57 per share, with $89.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: INCY


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?