Implats expects annual profit helped by metals prices

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa'sImpala Platinum (Implats) said on Thursday it expects to swing into profit this year boosted by higher sales, rhodium and palladium prices and improved performance at its Rustenburg operations.

It expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 406 to 440 cents for the year which ended June 30 versus a loss of 171 cents a year earlier, it said in a trading statement.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Implats will release its annual results on Sept. 5.

($1 = 15.3509 rand)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


