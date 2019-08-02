Quantcast

Imperial Oil's quarterly profit misses estimates on higher expenses

By Reuters

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada'sImperial Oil Ltd missed estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as expenses rose and it refined less crude due to maintenance work at one of its refineries.

Production and manufacturing expenses rose 4.2%, while capital and exploration expenditure surged over 50%.

Imperial's refinery throughput averaged 344,000 barrels per day, compared with 363,000 barrels per day in the quarter.

Production at the company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , rose to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 336,000 boe/d, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 71 Canadian cents per share. Analysts' on average had expected a profit of 79 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

