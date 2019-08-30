Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Imperial Oil Limited ( IMO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.51, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IMO was $24.51, representing a -29.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.56 and a 3.37% increase over the 52 week low of $23.71.

IMO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). IMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.