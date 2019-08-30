Imperial Oil About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 10/1/19. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $24.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.90% lower - all else being equal - when IMO shares open for trading on 9/3/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.71 per share, with $34.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.62.

In Friday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

