IMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its board completed the fifth and final review of Egypt's$12 billion loan program, allowing authorities in Cairo to draw another $2 billion in funds.

The disbursement will complete the amount approved under the three-year extended fund facility program launched in November 2016.

"Egypt has successfully completed the three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility and achieved its main objectives," IMF Acting Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement. "The macroeconomic situation has improved markedly since 2016, supported by the authorities' strong ownership of their reform program and decisive upfront policy actions."

A favorable economic outlook provides an opportunity to advance further structural reforms to boost private sector growth and job creation, but Lipton said more work was needed on reforming state own enterprises, competition policy, public procurement and industrial land allocation.

"Deepening and broadening of effective reforms is critical to underpin the positive outlook for growth and unemployment," Lipton added.