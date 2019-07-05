Quantcast

IMF OKs 4th review of Argentina under standby loan deal, set to disburse more cash

By Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, July 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has completed its fourth review of Argentina under the country's standby credit deal and is set to disburse $5.4 billion to the government, subject to IMF board approval, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

The country signed a $57 billion IMF financing agreement last year that included unpopular spending cuts that have hammered households and businesses already struggling with recession and high inflation.

The government says the outlook for Latin America's No. 3 economy is improving as President Mauricio Macri prepares to run for a second term in the October election. The government says it expects inflation to end this year under 40.3%. The rate over the 12 months through May was clocked at 57%.





