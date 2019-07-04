Quantcast

IMF board to consider Congo Republic bailout on July 11

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will weigh a long-delayed bailout plan for Congo Republic on July 11, according to a calendar published on its website on Thursday.

Negotiations for an IMF programme have dragged on since 2017, with the executive board demanding the central African oil producer ensure the sustainability of its debt, most of which is owed to China and oil traders.

At the end of its most recent mission to Congo in May, an IMF team said it would recommend the board approve a three-year credit facility after the government reached an agreement to restructure a portion of its debt to China.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Oil , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar