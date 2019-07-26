IMAX Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IMAX

In trading on Friday, shares of IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.27, changing hands as high as $21.36 per share. IMAX Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMAX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.55 per share, with $26.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.27.
