ILMN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $318.00, changing hands as low as $305.00 per share. Illumina Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ILMN's low point in its 52 week range is $268.62 per share, with $380.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $307.05.
