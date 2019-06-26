Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ITW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $150.82, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $150.82, representing a -4.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.69 and a 28.08% increase over the 52 week low of $117.75.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page.