Quantcast

Illinois joins lawsuit to ask court to stop merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Illinois has joined a multistate lawsuit aimed at stopping the merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp , the New York attorney general's office, which is leading the effort along with California, said Tuesday.

Illinois joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia in seeking to stop the $26 billion merger, which the states argue will lead to higher costs for consumers.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Illinois has joined a multistate lawsuit aimed at stopping the merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp , the New York attorney general's office, which is leading the effort along with California, said Tuesday.

Illinois joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia in seeking to stop the $26 billion merger, which the states argue will lead to higher costs for consumers.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: S ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?