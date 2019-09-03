Iliad reports fall in H1 subscribers, shares slide

Reuters





Sept 3 (Reuters) - Iliad reported a loss of 127,000 subscribers to competitors in the first half of the year, sending shares in the French telecoms operator lower on Tuesday morning.

Founder and main shareholder Xavier Niel noted the company was retaining higher margin contracts, however, adding he was "extremely optimistic about the evolution of the number of subscribers."

Shares of the company, which controls operator Free, were down 2.4% at 92.68 euros in mid-morning trading. They have fallen 50% over the past 18 months.

Its half-year revenue rose 8.4% to 2.6 billion euros, however, as the operator mainly lost ground at the low end of the market while adding subscribers to its most expensive plans.

Operating profit fell 7.4% to 802 million euros as a result of operating losses in Italy where the company has signed up 4 million subscribers just 14 months after entering the market.

The company posted a negative cash flow of 600 million euros in the first half but reiterated its target of generating more than 800 million euros in cash in France next year.

Separately, Iliad announced an agreement to sell a majority stake in its French optic fibre network in low-density areas to French infrastructure fund InfraVia.

Iliad had already agreed to sell part of its mobile towers in France and Italy to Spain'sCellnex .

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

(Reported by Gwenaelle Barzic, Camille Raynaud and Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)