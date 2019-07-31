ILF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (Symbol: ILF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.23, changing hands as low as $32.71 per share. iShares Latin America 40 shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ILF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.655 per share, with $35.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.13.
