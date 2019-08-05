IIVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.83, changing hands as low as $35.81 per share. II-VI Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.31 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.07.
