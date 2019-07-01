IIVI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.62, changing hands as high as $38.80 per share. II-VI Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.31 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.55.
