IEV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.56, changing hands as low as $42.25 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.75 per share, with $46.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.22.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »