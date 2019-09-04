Quantcast

IEV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.54, changing hands as high as $42.60 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares Europe 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.75 per share, with $46.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.57.

