IEUR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (Symbol: IEUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.01, changing hands as high as $45.02 per share. iShares Core MSCI Europe shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEUR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.8401 per share, with $49.0512 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.99.
