Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF ( IEF ), which added 4,400,000 units, or a 2.8% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY
), which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SDVY, in morning trading today Intelsat ( I
) is off about 0.1%, and Nic ( EGOV
) is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: IEF, SDVY: Big ETF Inflows