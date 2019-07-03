IDV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: IDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.95, changing hands as high as $31.17 per share. iShares International Select Dividend shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDV's low point in its 52 week range is $27.83 per share, with $33.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.14.
