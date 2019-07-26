IDEX (IEX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revises Earnings & Sales View

IDEX Corporation IEX kept its earnings streak alive in the second quarter of 2019, with earnings beating estimates by 0.7%. However, sales lagged estimates by 2.3%.
The company's adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line excluded 3 cents per share of restructuring expenses and 1 cent of related tax benefits.
Further, the bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $1.40. The improvement was driven by healthy organic growth and diligent execution of productivity initiatives. Organic Growth Drives Revenues
IDEX generated revenues of $642.1 million in the quarter under review, reflecting year-over-year growth of 1.2%. The top-line improvement came on the back of 3% growth in organic sales, partially offset by 2% adverse impact of forex woes.
However, the company's revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.5 million.
In the reported quarter, orders decreased 2% year over year to $628.1 million. As noted, orders were flat organically and foreign currency movements had an adverse 2% impact.
IDEX reports revenues under the segments discussed below:
Net sales of Fluid & Metering Technologies
("FMT") were $246.2 million, up 1.4% year over year. Organic net sales grew 3% while forex headwinds had a 2% impact.
Revenues from Health & Science Technologies
("HST") totaled $232.3 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2.1%. Results were driven by 3% organic sales growth and 1% gain from acquisitions, partially offset by forex woes of 2%.
It is worth mentioning here that the company acquired Velcora Holding AB from FSN Capital Partners for approximately $137 million in July 2019. Results of the acquired assets, including Steridose and Roplan businesses, will be reported under IDEX's HST segment. These buyouts will enhance the segment's sealing solutions platform. Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
' ("FSDP") revenues were $164 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. Organic sales improved 3% and currency translation had adverse 3% impact. Margins Improve
In the reported quarter, IDEX's cost of sales increased 0.8% year over year to $349.8 million. It represented 54.5% of the quarter's revenues compared with 54.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin improved 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.5% on the back of benefits from higher volumes, productivity actions and favorable pricing. However, rise in engineering costs played spoilsport. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased roughly 1.9% to $134.9 million. It represented 21% of revenues compared with 21.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 5.1% year over year to $157.4 million and margin improved 90 bps to 24.5%. On a segmental basis, adjusted operating income for the FMT segment increased 4.9% to $75.1 million and that for HST expanded 6.3% to $57.1 million while for FSDP it decreased 3.7% to $44.4 million. Effective tax rate in the reported quarter was 21.7%. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, IDEX had cash and cash equivalents of $543.2 million, up 19.1% from $456.1 million recorded at the end of the las t report
ed quarter. Long-term borrowings were flat sequentially at $848.6 million.
In the first half of 2019, the company generated net cash of $219.8 million from operating activities, reflecting growth of 14.2% from the year-ago period. Capital spending on the purchase of property, plant and equipment was roughly $25.7 million, up 22.8% year over year.
During the first half, the company bought back shares worth $54.7 million and distributed dividends totaling $71.3 million. It is worth mentioning here that IDEX repurchased 19,000 shares for $3 million in the second quarter. Outlook
For 2019, the company anticipates gaining from the diversified business structure and product portfolio as well as growth investments and solid execution abilities. However, it expressed concerns about geopolitical uncertainties and prevalent trade issues.
Adjusted earnings for the year are anticipated to be $5.78-$5.85, revised from $5.70-$5.85 mentioned earlier. Organic revenue growth is anticipated to be roughly 3-4%, down from 4-5% stated previously.
For the third quarter, earnings per share are anticipated to be $1.45-$1.47, with organic sales likely to grow 3%. IDEX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
IDEX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote
