IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

IDEX Corporation ( IEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $169.14, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEX was $169.14, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.84 and a 43.68% increase over the 52 week low of $117.72.

IEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. ( XYL ) and Graco Inc. ( GGG ). IEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports IEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.43%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IEX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF ( CGW )

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt ( MDYG )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IJK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CGW with an increase of 9.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IEX at 5.24%.