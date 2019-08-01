IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

IDACORP, Inc. ( IDA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.06, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDA was $102.06, representing a -3.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.13 and a 14.28% increase over the 52 week low of $89.31.

IDA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). IDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports IDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.59%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IDA as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 4.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IDA at 0.44%.