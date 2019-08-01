IDACORP (IDA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups 2019 View

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.05 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 10.2%. The reported earnings also declined 14.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.23 per share.





The year-over-year decline in earnings was due to unfavorable weather, which largely affected demand. This was marginally offset by customer growth and proper management of operating expenses.Customer growth led to a year-over-year increase in IDACORP's operating income by $4.2 million, as the number of Idaho Power customers grew 2.5% during the 12 months ended Jun 30.Net income in the quarter under review was $53.2 million, reflecting a decline from $62.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Guidance



IDACORP revised its 2019 earnings guidance to the range of $4.35-$4.50 from earlier expectation of $4.30-$4.45. The mid-point of the revised guidance is $4.425, which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46.



The company reiterated its view for 2019 operating and maintenance expenses associated with Idaho Power in the range of $350-$360 million.



Zacks Rank



Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



