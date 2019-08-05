Quantcast

ICRA downgrades India's Tata Motors on JLR weakness

By Reuters

Reuters


BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - ICRA, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, on Monday downgraded automaker Tata Motors Ltd by a notch, citing "continued deterioration" in the financials of its British luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) .

ICRA cuts its ratings on Tata Motors' non-convertible debentures, long-term loans and fund-based facilities to "AA-" (negative) from "AA" (negative).

"The revision in the rating reflects the continued deterioration in the financial profile of Jaguar Land Rover... amid headwinds in China and Europe including the UKmarkets," ICRA said in a.





